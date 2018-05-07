Turkish PM confident of ruling party's complete victory in election

2018-05-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim expressed confidence in full victory of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the parliamentary and presidential election to be held on June 24, Turkish media reported May 7.

Yildirim noted that on June 24 the people of Turkey will teach a worthy lesson to the opposition, which does not meet the interests of the people.

"The ruling party has always defended the interests of the people, and this always bore fruit," the Prime Minister said.