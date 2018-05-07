Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

2018-05-07 10:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 7, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 5.933 manats to 2237.5315 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 4.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1588 manats to 28.119 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 23.392 manats to 1557.8715 manats and the cost of palladium - by 21.165 manats to 1664.5975 manats in the country.