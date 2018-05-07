German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in March

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in March, posting the third consecutive monthly drop, data showed on Monday, in a sign that factories in Europe’s largest economy will shift into a lower gear in the coming months, Reuters reports.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods decreased by 0.9 percent after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2 percent in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 0.5 percent rise.