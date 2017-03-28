14 more state properties privatized in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Fourteen state properties were privatized at an auction of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Property Issues Mar. 28, the committee said in a message.

Several lots put up for privatization are small state enterprises and properties, while a part of the lots are non-residential areas. Besides, a number of vehicles were privatized at the auction.

The privatized properties are located both in Baku and other Azerbaijani cities and regions.

The third stage of privatization started as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on additional measures to improve the state property privatization process dated May 19, 2016, as well as the president’s decree on some measures to improve the management efficiency and speed up the state property privatization process dated July 19, 2016.