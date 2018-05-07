Will Armenia change wardship?

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

Despite the repeated assurances of the Armenian protest leaders and other top politicians that there is no geopolitical context in the ongoing events, and that the movement is aimed purely against corruption and ineffective governance, it is not for certain that geopolitics will not reveal itself later.

Not so long ago, Nikol Pashinyan, a leader of the Armenian protests, stated that Armenia's membership in Russia-led EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) poses a threat to the national security of the country.

In September 2017, the ELK parliamentary faction (which, by the way, has failed to obtain an outright majority in the parliament), where he is the leader, prepared a statement on Armenia's withdrawal from the EEU.

Since then, Pashinyan has changed his opinion, saying there are no plans to revise the policy towards the membership in the EEU or the CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organization). This would seem to satisfy the Russian establishment, but in reality, many Russian analysts commenting on the current events, doubt his sincerity.

Nobody can say for certain how Armenian policy will develop short to medium term, not in words but in practice.

However, in the light of a new spiral of confrontation taking place between Russia and the West, and remembering the past historical events and lessons learned, one can assume that Armenia will continue to do its favorite thing, that is trading loyalty.

Washington will likely try hard to embrace Armenia for several reasons.

Armenia is a good piece of cake for the US, which, if succeeded in reinforcing its position in this country, will manage to undermine Russian influence in the South Caucasus. Armenian Diaspora in the US, as well as the Armenian Church, should play not the least role in this matter.

The sole fact that Washington has its world’s second biggest embassy in Yerevan with reportedly more than 2000 employees is self-explanatory for understanding the role Washington has prepared for Armenia.