Kazakhstan celebrates Defender’s day

2018-05-07 10:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Kazakhstan celebrates the Defender of the Fatherland Day on May 7, Kazakh media outlets reported.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree as of May 7, 1992 on the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Until 2012 the Defender's Day was a professional holiday of the military, later the law was amended to declare it a national holiday.