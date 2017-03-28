ISIS video threatens to destroy Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The so-called Islamic State terrorist group (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) has released a 36-minute video in Persian language threatening Iran over its role in the regional developments.







The propaganda film was reportedly issued through social media accounts affiliated to the terrorist group’s Diyala Province arm.





A masked man appears in the video threatening to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran.





The propaganda film also harshly criticizes Iran over its tolerance and hospitality towards Jews inside the country.





Iran over the past years has helped Syrian and Iraqi governments in fight against the terrorist group deploying military advisors to the conflict zones and organizing pro-government militia.







Iranian security officials had earlier announced that they tackled some terrorist teams linked to the IS inside the country.