New group of SPM students starts training at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted an admission ceremony of a new “M3” group of students of School of Project Management (SPM). SPM is an initiative jointly implemented by BHOS and TwentyEighty Strategy Execution company (UK). The SPM’s Master teaching program is based on the curriculum of the George Washington University (USA).

Opening the ceremony conducted at the Higher School’s campus, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov noted that “M3” became a fifth group of trainees admitted to the School of Project Management. He told about graduation ceremony of the first two groups of SPM students, which took place last month. As the rector informed, upon successful completion of the training course, they were awarded Master certificates of the George Washington University. “I am confident that at SPM you will gain deep theoretical knowledge and obtain practical skills in the field of project management, which will be useful for you not only in your business activities, but also in your daily life,” he said.