Turkey’s Ministry of Transport confirms date of opening of Canakkale-1915 bridge

2018-05-07 10:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the Canakkale 1915 bridge, previously scheduled for 2023, will be held on March 18, 2022, said the Minister of Transport, Shipping and Communications of Turkey, Ahmet Arslan, reads the message from the ministry.

Reportedly, the Canakkale-1915 bridge will be one of the important bridges in Turkey.

"At present, the creation of infrastructure for the construction of the Canakkale-1915 bridge has been completed, and works on its construction will begin in 2019," Arslan said.

Earlier the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed the date of opening of the Canakkale 1915 bridge, which was scheduled for 2023.