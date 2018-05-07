Lebanon awaits election results, turnout at 49 percent

Lebanon is awaiting official results of the country's first parliamentary elections in almost a decade, a poll that saw a significantly lower turnout than previous general elections, Al Jazeera reports.

Just under 50 percent of the 3.8 million registered voters cast their ballots in Sunday's poll, officials said.

The results are expected to be announced in a news conference later on Monday.

However, according to unofficial preliminary results cited by politicians and Lebanese media, Hezbollah and its political allies won more than half the seats in the election.

If confirmed by the final count, this result would boost Hezbollah politically, with parties and individuals aligned with the heavily armed group securing a simple majority in parliament.

Sunday's vote saw 583 candidates, including a record number of 86 women, compete for 128 seats in parliament: 64 for Muslims and 64 for Christians.

A new electoral law redrew the country into 15 electoral districts, further entrenching Lebanon's foundational sectarian makeup, and introduced proportional representation for the first time.

Under terms of the new law that introduced proportional representation, voters cast two votes; one for a list of candidates and one for a single preferred candidate.

The election came after an intense campaign cycle where establishment parties hastily glued together a dizzying map of local alliances to navigate the new electoral law, which appeared to offer an opportunity for change.

Sunday's election took place for the first time after nine years of political turbulence that left the country without a president for two years, and saw parliament extend its tenure several times.