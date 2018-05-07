Trend News Agency, publication of Presidential Administration of Belarus sign agreement

Globalization and regionalization of world processes, including information processes, are two sides of the same coin. Globalization has already shown the growing interdependence of countries, and the growing regionalization as a response to globalization, has already shown the interaction and rapprochement of states, economies and societies.

Major information institutions are also involved in this process.

In line with this, an agreement on the exchange of information between the Azerbaijani international Trend News Agency and the agency under the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Belarus – “Editorial office of "Soviet Belarus" newspaper” was recently signed.