Azerbaijan's Ministry of communications presents its own mobile e-signature solution

2018-05-07 11:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The Information and computer center under the Ministry of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan has presented its own solution of mobile electronic signature, Marketing Director Jeyhun Mammadov told reporters May 7.

He noted that the project is implemented in cooperation with Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank.