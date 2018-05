SOCAR collects 4.5 bcm of associated gas from offshore platforms

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

In recent years, the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR has collected 4.5 billion cubic meters of associated gas from offshore platforms, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said May 7 during a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) of the World Bank (WB).

Abdullayev noted that today the humanity faces a number of global problems, one of which is environmental protection.