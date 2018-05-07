Pacific Fleet ships set off for Pacific Rim

A group of Pacific Fleet ships is leaving Vladivostok on Monday for the Pacific Rim where it will perform a number of tasks, enter some foreign ports and take part in the Russian-Chinese drills "Maritime Cooperation 2018," spokesman for the Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky said, TASS reports.

"A group of Pacific Fleet ships - including the Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs major anti-submarine ships and the Pechenga sea tanker - will leave Vladivostok today and embark on performance of tasks in the Pacific Rim <...> The Pacific Fleet ships will spend more than two months in the voyage," Voskresensky reported.