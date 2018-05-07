IFF to buy Israel's Frutarom for $7.1 billion in cash, stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF.N) agreed to buy Israeli flavors and ingredients maker Frutarom (FRUT.TA) for $7.1 billion in a cash and stock transaction that would create the leader in the sector, the companies said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Under the deal, which has been approved by both boards, Frutarom’s shareholders will receive for each Frutarom share $71.19 in cash and 0.249 per share of IFF common stock for a total value of $106.25 per share.

IFF, which is paying an 11 percent premium to Frutarom’s May 6 close, also will assume Frutarom’s net debt while the two companies will have combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018.