SOCAR collects 4.5 bcm of associated gas from offshore platforms (UPDATE)

2018-05-07 12:05 | www.trend.az | 2

(Details added, first version published at 11:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

In recent years, the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR has collected 4.5 billion cubic meters of associated gas from offshore platforms, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said May 7 during a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) of the World Bank (WB).

Abdullayev noted that today the humanity faces a number of global problems, one of which is environmental protection.