Director of major refinery in Turkmenistan appointed

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 7

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Dovrangeldy Sapbayev has been appointed to the position of Director of the gas processing plant in the Akhal velayat (region) of Turkmenistan, states the published decree of the President of the country.

The enterprise belongs to the state concern "Turkmengaz".