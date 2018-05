Kapital Bank to launch Azerbaijan's first virtual branch

2018-05-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Kapital Bank will launch its first virtual branch by the end of this year, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank Nahid Zeynalov said at the presentation.

According to Zeynalov, today Kapital Bank is the largest in the country by number of branches. The Bank has over 100 branches and offices in Azerbaijan, and its customer base exceeds three million individuals and legal entities.