Azerbaijan to use scientific research in land administration

2018-05-07 12:26 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The State Committee on property issues actively refers to scientific research in land administration, protection and improvement of quality indicators, said May 7 the Chairman of the State Committee Kerem Hasanov at the scientific-practical conference on "Land management in a market economy: achievements and challenges."

Hasanov noted that the results of scientific and technological progress are widely used in the work on cadastral registration.

"For the first time, the country has established a system of satellite monitoring of the effective use of land and a system of electronic cadastral registration of land, which will be put into operation before the end of this year. The information received from the satellite will make it possible to detect and take appropriate measures in a timely manner the inefficient use of land or its misuse. Cadastral work has already been completed in 14 regions of the country," Hasanov said.