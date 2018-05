Azerbaijan's Ministry of ecology to conduct more open policy

2018-05-07 12:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Maxim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Ministry of ecology and natural resources of Azerbaijan will pursue a more open policy, Minister Mukhtar Babayev told reporters May 7.

"The main innovation in the activity of the Ministry of ecology and natural resources will be a more open policy. We will work more closely with the public. There are many issues to discuss. We will try to meet expectations in this area," Babayev said.