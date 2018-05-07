BP announces start of drilling of first well in shallow waters of Absheron Peninsula

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Maxim Tsurkov - Trend:

BP Company plans to start drilling the first well in the potentially promising structures in the shallow waters of Absheron Peninsula (SWAP) in early 2019, Vice-President for External Affairs of BP Company in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli told reporters May 7.

He noted that the company preparing for the start of drilling on contract areas.

"The locations for the drilling of three wells have been chosen. They are in different zones in the contract area. This structure has good prospective reserves. Drilling is likely to start in early 2019, " Aslanbeyli said.