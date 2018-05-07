U.S. steel tariffs impacting EU market - German steel association

U.S. steel tariffs have led to an increase in volumes on Europe’s steel market as some manufacturers divert their product to the European Union, the head of Germany’s steel association told a newspaper, Reuters reports.

“In the first three months (of 2018), imports from Russia rose by 139 percent from a year earlier, those from Turkey by 76 percent,” daily Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung quoted Hans Juergen Kerkhoff as saying in an interview published on Monday.

He urged the EU to quickly implement measures to prevent foreign steel from flooding the EU market, for instance by imposing its own quotas or tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said in March it would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum in a bid to stanch imports from China, which it said have driven down prices and put U.S. companies out of business.