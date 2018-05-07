Uzbekistan to host OIC Summit on Science and Technology

2018-05-07 12:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abduzhabbar Abduvakhitov participated in the 45th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Dakka (Bangladesh) on May 5-6, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry stated on May 7.

According to the statement, delegations of the OIC member countries, heads of numerous international organizations and financial institutions participated in the session.

Foreign minister of the OIC member states discussed topical international and regional issues, prospects of further development of bilateral and multilateral interaction in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Uzbek delegation emphasized that the republic is carrying out practical measures on contributing to development of Islamic civilization. The country is completing construction of the International Imam Bukhari Research Center in the city of Samarkand and has launched active work of the ISESCO Special Chair under the Tashkent Islamic University.