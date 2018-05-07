ECB: Tariff war could derail global recovery

Protective tariffs imposed by the United States in recent months have only had a minor impact on the world economy but a significant escalation in tensions could derail the recovery in global trade, the European Central Bank said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Retaliation and a full fledged trade war could increase import prices, raise production costs and eat into households’ purchasing power, negatively impacting consumption, investment and employment, the ECB said in an economic bulletin article.

Demanding more fair trade, the United States has imposed some trade tariffs on China and asked Beijing to reduced its trade surplus with the United States by 200 billion euros. But it has so far exempted the European Union from new tariffs on steel and aluminum.