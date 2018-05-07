President Aliyev inaugurates multi-level road junction, passage to Heydar Aliyev Avenue (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a multi-level road junction and a passage from the Baku Olympic Stadium to Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

Chairman of Board of the country’s Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov updated the president about the technical features of the project.

The president was informed that repair and construction work was carried out on the section of Heydar Aliyev Avenue – from the Sabunchu road junction to the Boyukshor road junction within the project to reduce traffic congestion.

