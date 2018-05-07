Issuance of e-signature certificates increases 2.6 times in Azerbaijan

2018-05-07 12:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The total number of e-signature certificates issued by the National certification authority has exceeded 140,000, Director of the Marketing Department of the Data Processing Center under the Ministry of transport, communications and high technologies Jeyhun Mammadov said May 7.

Mammadov noted that the number of issued e-signature certificates in the country has increased more than 2.6 times in the first four months of this year.

"This is a clear example of the growing public interest in using the e-signature. In General, about 25 million electronic transactions using e-signatures were carried out in the country," Mammadov said.