Top official: Heydar Aliyev chose most perfect path – path of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic's development (PHOTO)

Top official: Heydar Aliyev chose most perfect path – path of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic's development

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Having come to lead the country, Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev chose the most perfect path - the path of development determined by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks in Baku on May 7 at the scientific and practical conference entitled "Heydar Aliyev and concept of Azerbaijan’s development" organized by the Council on State Support for NGOs under the president of Azerbaijan.

