Kyrgyzstan, China intend to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation

2018-05-07 12:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Kyrgyzstan and China intend to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kemelova said during the forum of experts of the two countries, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

She added that in the nearest future a delegation of Kyrgyz parliamentarians is expected to visit China to discuss the possibilities of partnership between the two legislative branches of power.

In addition, she said that the parties also intend to strengthen cooperation in combating the three forces of evil: terrorism, separatism and extremism, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Touching upon trade and economic relations, Kemelova pointed to its gradual growth.

"According to the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan in 2012, the volume of trade amounted to 1 billion 470 million US dollars, then in 2017 the figure reached 1 billion 597 million US dollars. This shows that we have a great potential for the development of trade and economic cooperation," Kemelova said.

She noted that China ranks first in terms of trade cooperation with foreign countries, and is also the main investment partner. In addition, she summed up the results of the partnership and expressed intentions for their development.