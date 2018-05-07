SOCAR: Azerbaijan to be first country to completely stop associated gas flaring

2018-05-07 13:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan will be the first country to completely cease associated gas flaring within the framework of the World Bank's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Rafiga Huseynzade, the Vice President for the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

She made the remarks May 7 during a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) of the World Bank (WB) in Baku.

She said that SOCAR successfully reduces the level of associated gas flaring.

"If in 2014 the emission level was two percent, in 2016 it was at the level of 1.75 percent, and at the end of 2017 it stood at one percent. If this trend continues, SOCAR will become the first among the oil companies, and Azerbaijan will be the first country that will implement the WB strategy on zero emissions as a result of associated gas flaring," Huseynzade said.

Baku hosts a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) of the World Bank (WB) on May 7-8. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the accession of SOCAR to this initiative, due to which it was decided to hold the event in Azerbaijan.

--