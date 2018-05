Rouhani: Iranians to stand against US pressure to limit Tehran’s regional influence

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Iranian people will stand against the US pressure aimed at limiting Iran’s power, regional influence.

Rouhani said that the US seeks to weaken Iran’s power and regional influence but the Iranian nation will resist against them as they did in past 40 years after the Islamic Revolution.

