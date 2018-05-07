Turkish opposition party leader promises to carry out economic reforms in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The head of the Turkish opposition 'Good Party' (Iyi Parti), Meral Aksener, has promised to carry out system and economic reforms in Turkey in case she is elected as the country's president, Turkish media reported on May 7.

Aksener noted that the Turkish government makes mistakes that lead to economic problems, because of which the Turkish people suffer.

She further noted that in case of the election, her priority will be improvement of the social welfare of the country's citizens.