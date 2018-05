China: U.S. protectionism may lead to rising global trade friction

China’s commerce ministry said on Monday U.S. unilateralism and protectionism may lead to an escalation of global trade friction and could derail the pace of global economic recovery, Reuters reports.

China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus, the Ministry of Commerce said in a report that summarizes China’s past foreign trade situations, while calling for joint efforts between the United States and China to resolve trade disputes.