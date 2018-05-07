Talk MORE with new CIN tariffs from Bakcell

New weekly and monthly CIN packages to talk more with your closest

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, is pleased to introduce brand new CIN1 and CIN5 tariffs which will allow the customers to talk MORE by paying a nominal and moderate fee.

Thus, thanks to newly introduced CIN 1 offer, the customers will enjoy a convenience to get 100 minutes (50 on-net minutes for use during the week and 50 on-net minutes for use during the weekends) and 50 SMS messages, by paying only 1 AZN per week. This offer is available for new and existing Bakcell customers. Moreover, new customers who purchase a SIM-card with CIN 1 tariff will get additional bonus of 2 AZN and 120 Mb of Internet.

CIN 5 will allow the customers to get as much as 600 minutes (300 on-net minutes for use during the week and 300 on-net minutes for use during the weekends) and 300 SMS for only 5 AZN per month.

“We wanted our customers to have the freedom of talking to their close ones as much as they want, without counting money spent on minutes. CIN1 and CIN5 tariffs of Bakcell offer a great deal of convenience and flexibility, allowing you to talk more without worrying about any per-minute charges, and forget about paying for SMS messages”, says Todor Dimitrovski, Chief Marketing Officer of Bakcell.

Just dial *301#YES on your handset to join the CIN 1 tariff or *305#YES to activate the CIN 5.

“Demands of mobile communication users change very rapidly. We want to meet their expectations by making our services even more convenient. Being the known leader in innovation, Bakcell will continue bringing renewed, convenient and exciting packages to all our customers”, added Mr. Dimitrovski.

Visit www.bakcell.com for more detailed information about the new CIN 1 and CIN 5, and other advantageous offers of Bakcell.