Iran, Russia sign 14 co-op documents

2017-03-28 16:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian and Russian officials signed 14 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on the sidelines of a meeting between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Mar. 28.

The signed documents cover cooperation in political, economic, legal, cultural and scientific areas, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

The documents include an MOU on extradition of criminals, an MOU on visa-free travel for Russian and Iranian citizens within tourist groups, a cooperation document between the energy ministries for electricity trade, a document on cooperation in sports, as well as MOUs on cooperation in the fields of housing, transportation, railways, ICT, trade, oil and gas, and transportation of nuclear materials.

Rouhani arrived in Moscow on March 27 on a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.