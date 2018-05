Germany's Merkel, Russia's Putin to meet in Sochi in May

2018-05-07

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to the southern Russian city of Sochi on May 18 to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency said on Monday citing a Kremlin aide, Reuters reports.

Yury Ushakov, an adviser to Putin, also said the Russian president would travel to Vienna on June 5, the agency reported.

