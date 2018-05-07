Rouhani: Iranians to stand against US pressure to limit Tehran’s regional influence (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Iranian people will stand against the US pressure aimed at limiting Iran’s power, regional influence.

Rouhani said that the US seeks to weaken Iran’s power and regional influence but the Iranian nation will resist against them as they did in past 40 years, after the Islamic Revolution, the State-run IRINN TV reported May 7.

Iran seeks the removal of the sanctions via the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), Rouhani said, adding that if Tehran’s expectations from the nuclear deal are materialized without the US, there will be no problem, otherwise Iran will make a decision if the US withdraws from the accord.

Rouhani further said that the United States would regret a decision to leave the nuclear deal.

“We are not concerned about their outrageous decisions,” Rouhani added.

He reminded that the sanctions imposed the highest pressure to Iranian people and affected all sectors including health, medicine and agriculture.

He added that Iran is not after a nuclear bomb, and has fully eliminated the global community’s concerns by the nuclear deal signed between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

The US president Donald Trump may reimpose US sanctions on Iran that were lifted in 2016 in exchange for Iranian commitments to curb its nuclear program.

He has given UK, France and Germany - which still back the deal - a May 12 deadline to fix what he views as its flaws. These include its failure to address Iran’s ballistic missile program, the terms by which inspectors visit suspected Iranian sites, and “sunset” clauses under which some terms expire.

