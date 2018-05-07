Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport receives most prestigious award in the world (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

International air transport rating organisation Skytrax confirmed the prestigious 5-Star Airport Rating for the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The solemn awarding ceremony was held in Baku on May 7. Within the ceremony, a stele located at the entrance of Baku airport and symbolizing its 5-star status was also opened. The event participants also got acquainted with the conditions created at the new airport complex Terminal 1.

In addition to Heydar Aliyev International Airport only eight airports around the world received this highest rating.

"Our every victory is, first of all, an indicator of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s great attention and care to the civil aviation and to the hard work of the whole team. Receiving the highest rating from such prestigious audit company as Skytrax is a huge achievement for Azerbaijani civil aviation and for the country as a whole. 5-star rating is a clear example of the great work done in recent years to develop this sphere in our country," President of Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Askerov said.

“We congratulate Heydar Aliyev International Airport for this great achievement, with this 5-Star Regional Airport rating being a mark of quality distinction that recognises very high standards of front line product and service across the customer service categories. Heydar Aliyev International Airport management have worked hard over the last 3 years to deliver a customer experience that is now at the forefront of quality and consistency for a regional airport,” Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax commented.