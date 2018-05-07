Index of Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange on May 7

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) increased to 1,023.76 points on May 7, which is 0.03 points more compared to May 4 (1,023.73 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,023.73 points, increasing then to 1,023.76 points by 15:00 (GMT +5). The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the previous trade-week (April 30-May 4), the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 3 (1,024.65 points), with the lowest being on May 4 (1,023.73 points).