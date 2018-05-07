Bangladesh signs deal with China to set up coal-based power plant

2018-05-07

The state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and China Huadian Hongkong Company Limited (CHDHK) have signed an agreement to form a joint venture company to set up a coal-based power plant with a capacity of 1,320 megawatts, a senior BPDB official said on Monday, Reuters reports.

“These two firms signed the deal on Sunday to set up the plant at Moheshkhali island in Cox’s Bazar district, 415 kilometres (260 miles) south east from Dhaka,” said Mohammad Saiful Islam, a director of the BPDB.

The joint venture, equally owned by both the companies, will take four years to start production, the official said.

Another official, who is directly involved with the project, said that as per the initial plan it might cost about $2 billion to implement the project.