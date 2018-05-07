Azerbaijan to hold next parliamentary election in 2020 – deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan will hold the next parliamentary election in 2020, the country’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said May 7.

He was commenting on the information spread in the social networks that allegedly Azerbaijan will hold early parliamentary election.

The previous parliamentary election in Azerbaijan was held in 2015.

