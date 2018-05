Hundreds of Kazakh companies represent their production in Astana

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan is holding the fourth republican exhibition of domestic producers in Karme exhibition center in Astana, the press service of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC said in a message.

The exhibition is intended to support and promote small and medium-sized businesses of Kazakhstan.

The event is being held for the fourth time, by the Damu Foundation with the support of the Baiterek NMH.