Azerbaijan successfully developing on basis of Heydar Aliyev’s ideas – deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The merits of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people are so great that the memory of him is always in the hearts of people, the country’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said May 7.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Ahmadov said that Heydar Aliyev’s activity influenced the development of various sectors of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is successfully developing on the basis of Heydar Aliyev’s ideas,” Ali Ahmadov noted. “The policy, values and strategy chosen by the national leader serve the Azerbaijani people.”

“The youth shows deep respect for the memory of Heydar Aliyev for the attention and care in their regard, arts workers - for the attention to the cultural sphere, other generations - for Heydar Aliyev’s other activities,” Ahmadov said.

