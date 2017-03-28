Department head resigns in Azerbaijan’s DemirBank

Director of Retail Banking Department of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank JSC Nuru Khalilov has left his position, according to the information posted on the bank’s website.

Currently, Khalilov’s position is vacant. He has worked at DemirBank since 2016.

DemirBank has 17 departments, according to the information, and currently, positions of heads of five departments – Retail Banking Department, Information Technologies Department, Risk Management and Anti Money Laundering Department, Credit Collection Department and Financial and Budget Department – are vacant.

DemirBank was created as one of the first commercial banks in Azerbaijan on October 6, 1989. As of late 2016, the volume of the bank’s assets amounted to 538.83 million manats. DemirBank’s loan portfolio totaled 376.07 million manats and total capital amounted to 46.88 million manats.

(1.7201 manats = $1 on Mar. 28)