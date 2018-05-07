Government steps down as Putin takes office as Russia’s president

The Russian government has stepped down as Vladimir Putin assumed office as Russian President on Monday. According to the Cabinet’s press service, Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on the government’s resignation after the newly-elected president took office, TASS reports.

The Cabinet’s duty to resign in full force after the president assumes office is enshrined in Article 116 of Russia’s Constitution. Customarily after that the prime minister, his deputies and ministers switch to the status of "interim" officials until a new Cabinet is formed.

Under the Constitution, the head of state is to submit to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) his proposal for a new Cabinet head no later than two weeks after the government’s resignation. The lower house of parliament must consider this proposal within a week.