Israel Ports complete NIS 2.5b bond issue

2018-05-07 | www.trend.az

Israel Ports Development & Assets Company today completed a NIS 2.5 billion bond issue, with demand totaling NIS 5.1 billion. The issue was composed of three bond series: two index-linked series and one unlinked shekel series. Most of Israel's investment institutions participated in the auction, Globes reports.

Ports Development & Assets obtained ratings of AAA from S&P Maalot and Aa1 from Midroog for the offering. The high rating was based primarily on the company's close link to the state, with Midroog writing, "The dependence between the company and the state is very high, and special support for the company is very likely." Midroog added that a loosening of the connection between the state and the company was "liable to lead to a significant downgrade."

Ports Development & Assets was founded in July 2004, following structural change and reform in the ports by the Israeli government. The company began operating in February 2005 as the development and assets company of the Haifa, Ashdod, and Eilat seaports.