Putin asks State Duma to appoint Medvedev Russia’s prime minister

2018-05-07 16:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the State Duma to appoint Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister, the Kremlin’s official website said, TASS reports.

On May 7, the Russian government stepped down in accordance with the Constitution after the inauguration of newly-elected President Vladimir Putin.

The fundamental law requires the head of state should propose a candidate for premiership within two weeks following the resignation of the previous cabinet. The lower house of parliament is obliged to make a decision within a week.