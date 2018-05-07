President Aliyev makes phone call to Russian president

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on May 7, the presidential press service reported.

The head of the Azerbaijani state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his taking the office as President of the Russian Federation and wished him new success in the activity for the sake of prosperity of the Russian people.

President Aliyev also congratulated the Russian president on the upcoming Victory Day - May 9.

President Putin voiced a gratitude to President Aliyev for his congratulations and attention, and also congratulated the head of the Azerbaijani state on the upcoming Victory Day.

President Aliyev thanked for the congratulations.

During the phone talk, the heads of states noted the successful development of the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and exchanged views on the prospects of the bilateral relations.

