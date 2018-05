Czech PM denies his country developed, produced and stored Novichok

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Monday denied his country had developed and produced the nerve gas Novichok, thus contradicting an earlier statement by President Milos Zeman, TASS reports.

"The Czech Republic has not developed, produced, or kept in store (the nerve agent] Novichok," Babis said.

Babis said he relied on the conclusions made by the chiefs of the Security Service and Military Intelligence.