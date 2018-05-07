Cyprus, Israel seek gas-sharing formula to unlock East Med energy hub

An ownership squabble over Cyprus’ main natural gas field is threatening to delay multi-billion dollar plans to turn the eastern Mediterranean into a major energy hub, Reuters reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz are flying to Cyprus on Tuesday to spur plans to join the two countries’ electricity grids and construct a pipeline to link newly found gas fields to mainland Europe.

Standing in the way, however, is a dispute over Aphrodite, a gas field discovered in 2011 at the edge of Cyprus’ economic waters. One tip of it stretches across the border into Israel’s maritime zone.

At stake is 7-10 billion cubic meters of gas worth close to $1.5 billion, according to one recent estimate in Israel.

That is less than 10 percent of Aphrodite’s total reserves and a fraction of the gas already discovered in Israel.

Israel says it will not give up on the gas and the companies operating on the Israeli side are ready for legal action in case Aphrodite is developed without them.

“I assume we will find a solution in good spirit so we can keep cooperating on bigger, more important, things,” Steinitz told Reuters.

Several large gas fields have been discovered in the region over the past decade and Israel and Cyprus have grown close while collaborating in their development.

Steinitz says he and his Cypriot counterpart, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, have become good friends.