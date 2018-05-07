Over 94pct of Ukrainian oil import accounts for Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Maksim Tsurkov- Trend:

Azerbaijan exported oil worth $146 million to Ukraine in January-April of 2018, Ukrainian media reported referring to the data from the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

Reportedly, 94.3 percent of oil supplies to Ukraine accounted for Azerbaijan.

The other suppliers are Algeria with oil exports for $7.2 million (4.6 percent), Iran - $1.84 million (1.2 percent) and other countries (0.8 percent) - $1.32 million.

In total, during the first four months of 2018, Ukraine imported crude oil and gas condensate for $156.3 million, which is by 68.8 percent more than in the same period 2017.